169 / 365
Rainy morning
Coming home along I 74 this morning. Lots of corn and beans harvested.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Pretty view! I do love all those open fields and highways running across Illinois!
October 6th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely view
October 6th, 2023
