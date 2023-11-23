Previous
Our turkey by illinilass
210 / 365

Our turkey

Had a maple, butter and brown sugar glaze. Fed 9 with plenty of leftovers.
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
I am sure it tasted as good as it look Dorothy! I have not had turkey in over forty years, it is not popular here at all.
November 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise