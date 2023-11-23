Sign up
Previous
210 / 365
Our turkey
Had a maple, butter and brown sugar glaze. Fed 9 with plenty of leftovers.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
1
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
234
photos
42
followers
74
following
57% complete
View this month »
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
23rd November 2023 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
thanksgiving
,
turkey
Diana
ace
I am sure it tasted as good as it look Dorothy! I have not had turkey in over forty years, it is not popular here at all.
November 24th, 2023
