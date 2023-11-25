Previous
Next
First snowfall of winter. by illinilass
212 / 365

First snowfall of winter.

Probably have 2-3”. It’s going to be cold the next few days so probably won’t melt.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
very stark
November 26th, 2023  
Babs ace
Looks so cold but beautiful.
November 26th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Beautiful Dorothy.
November 26th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise