Previous
236 / 365
Last tree sort of standing
On 26 November they started ripping out a small copse of trees behind us. It’s a farm field now but had been a golf course. I guess they felt like it was worth spending all that money! Maybe it’s an acre.
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
trees
,
farm
,
field.
Diana
ace
Amazing find and capture, I love the roots and textures.
December 20th, 2023
