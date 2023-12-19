Previous
Last tree sort of standing by illinilass
236 / 365

Last tree sort of standing

On 26 November they started ripping out a small copse of trees behind us. It’s a farm field now but had been a golf course. I guess they felt like it was worth spending all that money! Maybe it’s an acre.
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Amazing find and capture, I love the roots and textures.
December 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise