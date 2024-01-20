Sign up
Previous
269 / 365
Perfect tiny leaf
Not out much today except for the mail. Saw this tiny leaf near our front door. I think those are bird tracks next to it.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
Dorothy
Views
5
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th January 2024 5:09pm
Tags
snow
,
leaf
