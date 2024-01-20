Previous
Perfect tiny leaf by illinilass
269 / 365

Perfect tiny leaf

Not out much today except for the mail. Saw this tiny leaf near our front door. I think those are bird tracks next to it.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
73% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise