Previous
Girls just wanna have fun 🤩 by illinilass
302 / 365

Girls just wanna have fun 🤩

Marsha and I went with Jackie to chose new frames, Marsha found these Willy Wonka frames. Marsha is actually getting them! For a spare pair. 👓
Jackie, Marsha upper right, moi.
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
82% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
a fabulous collage of all your beautiful smiles, those glasses sure are wonky ;-)
February 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise