Previous
302 / 365
Girls just wanna have fun 🤩
Marsha and I went with Jackie to chose new frames, Marsha found these Willy Wonka frames. Marsha is actually getting them! For a spare pair. 👓
Jackie, Marsha upper right, moi.
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
glasses
jackie
marsha
Diana
a fabulous collage of all your beautiful smiles, those glasses sure are wonky ;-)
February 24th, 2024
