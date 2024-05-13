Previous
MAGIC-May words by illinilass
MAGIC-May words

Well I have no idea how the internet works so I’m just saying it is all MAGIC! I just created this image and now can share it with the world, if that’s not magic I don’t know what is!
Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Bill Davidson
Nice magic!
May 13th, 2024  
