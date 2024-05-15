Previous
Second blooming season by illinilass
Second blooming season

For my 3 peony plants that I dug up when my nephew sold his farm. Last year I had 1 bloom, but the bushes are covered with blooms this year.
Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Lovely!
May 16th, 2024  
