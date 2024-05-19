Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 386
Buzzards above the clouds!
Every evening we can watch the buzzards circle the tower and land. There must be at least 20 plus. They usually start appearing in late March and are gone by November.
19th May 2024
19th May 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
467
photos
75
followers
124
following
105% complete
View this month »
379
380
381
382
383
384
385
386
Latest from all albums
59
383
60
384
61
385
386
62
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
19th May 2024 7:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buzzards
Shutterbug
ace
They always love the highest point. Nice spotting.
May 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close