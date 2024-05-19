Previous
Buzzards above the clouds! by illinilass
Buzzards above the clouds!

Every evening we can watch the buzzards circle the tower and land. There must be at least 20 plus. They usually start appearing in late March and are gone by November.
19th May 2024 19th May 24

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
They always love the highest point. Nice spotting.
May 20th, 2024  
