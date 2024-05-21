Sign up
Previous
Photo 388
Blowing dust
Coming over to Bloomington this afternoon the wind was blowing dust from fields not yet planted or newly planted. 22 MPH, GUSTS up to 41.
Not a good hair day!
21st May 2024
21st May 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Wow!
May 22nd, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Makes me squint just to see it.
May 22nd, 2024
