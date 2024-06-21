Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 417
Main activities for the day, reading and a new puzzle.
My first day since early in the month I didn’t have anything to do or go! Slept nearly 12 hours, did do a couple loads of laundry and fixed an easy dinner of salmon tonight.
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
521
photos
80
followers
130
following
114% complete
View this month »
410
411
412
413
414
415
416
417
Latest from all albums
411
412
413
414
415
83
416
417
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
21st June 2024 7:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
puzzle
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close