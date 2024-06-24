Previous
My tub this year.
My tub this year.

The coleus is taking over, but at least things are growing!
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very pretty! I still haven't put flowers in the pots of my deck!
June 25th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice
June 25th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Very pretty!
June 25th, 2024  
