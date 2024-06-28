Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 424
It’s 28 June
Our local Dollar Tree shop is starting to put out Halloween and autumn goods! Can’t they wait till August at least?
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
4
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
stuff
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 28th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
That is rather early, but there again, Christmas stuff will be appearing in September 😜 I do like the colour combinations though.
June 28th, 2024
KV
ace
Crazy merchandizing… nice colors in the photo.
June 28th, 2024
Corinne
ace
That’s crazy ! But it makes a good picture !
June 28th, 2024
