Previous
It’s 28 June by illinilass
Photo 424

It’s 28 June

Our local Dollar Tree shop is starting to put out Halloween and autumn goods! Can’t they wait till August at least?
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
116% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 28th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
That is rather early, but there again, Christmas stuff will be appearing in September 😜 I do like the colour combinations though.
June 28th, 2024  
KV ace
Crazy merchandizing… nice colors in the photo.
June 28th, 2024  
Corinne ace
That’s crazy ! But it makes a good picture !
June 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise