One of the plants by our city police station. by illinilass
Photo 431

One of the plants by our city police station.

Pachystachys lutea, known as the golden shrimp or lollipop plant. Native to Peru, a soft stemmed evergreen shrub in tropical climates. Here in the Midwest an annual.
2nd July 2024

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Susan Klassen ace
Such an interesting plant and flower.
July 3rd, 2024  
