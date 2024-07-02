Sign up
Photo 431
One of the plants by our city police station.
Pachystachys lutea, known as the golden shrimp or lollipop plant. Native to Peru, a soft stemmed evergreen shrub in tropical climates. Here in the Midwest an annual.
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
flower
,
golden
,
police
,
shrimp
,
station
,
canton
,
plant.
Susan Klassen
ace
Such an interesting plant and flower.
July 3rd, 2024
