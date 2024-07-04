Sign up
Photo 433
Austin and Bentley
Went to a cookout today at friends who have two adorable English Springer Spaniels.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Brooke Lindsay
So cute!
July 5th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Sweet capture!
July 5th, 2024
