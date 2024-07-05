Sign up
Previous
Photo 434
They used to say “Knee high by 4 July “
Well this was taken on the 5th!
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
corn
,
maize
Casablanca
ace
Very tall person for that to be their knees 😱😂
July 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
Knees of a giant, it sure has grown!
July 5th, 2024
