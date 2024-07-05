Previous
They used to say “Knee high by 4 July “ by illinilass
They used to say “Knee high by 4 July “

Well this was taken on the 5th!
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Dorothy

ace

Casablanca ace
Very tall person for that to be their knees 😱😂
July 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
Knees of a giant, it sure has grown!
July 5th, 2024  
