Lampyridae, firefly, lightning bug, glow worm. by illinilass
Photo 436

Lampyridae, firefly, lightning bug, glow worm.

I went out to take a picture of my newly blooming Black eyed Susan’s. Noticed a firefly in the frame so honed in on it!
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
So pretty! We haven't really had a lot of Fireflies in our backyard since we don't have much grass but this year they seem to be out in the woods and I love seeing them at night!
July 8th, 2024  
