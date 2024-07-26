Previous
House 6 by illinilass
Photo 455

House 6

The final garden on tour and a remarkable one it was. This collage shows the home and hydrangeas that line the sidewalk/pavement in front of the home.
26th July 2024 26th Jul 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
124% complete

Barb ace
WOW! Gorgeous!
July 27th, 2024  
