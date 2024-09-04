Sign up
Previous
Photo 495
New York City with the World Trade Centre
From the airport in Newark, New Jersey.
We then drove down to Manasquan on the Jersey Shore. Staying at our friend Nanc’s daughter’s home for a week.
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
1
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
644
photos
94
followers
148
following
135% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
4th September 2024 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new
,
nyc
,
newark
,
trade
,
world
,
centre
,
jersey
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
You are not too far from me! Enjoy your stay at the Jersey Shore- I would love to be there right now! I've seen this view change over the many years I've lived here. Nice shot.
September 5th, 2024
