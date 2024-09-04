Previous
New York City with the World Trade Centre by illinilass
Photo 495

New York City with the World Trade Centre

From the airport in Newark, New Jersey.
We then drove down to Manasquan on the Jersey Shore. Staying at our friend Nanc’s daughter’s home for a week.
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
135% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
You are not too far from me! Enjoy your stay at the Jersey Shore- I would love to be there right now! I've seen this view change over the many years I've lived here. Nice shot.
September 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise