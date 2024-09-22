Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 512
Hosta flowers
Started tidying the plants today. The hummingbirds will miss them but still feeding sugar water.
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
675
photos
97
followers
146
following
140% complete
View this month »
505
506
507
508
509
510
511
512
Latest from all albums
509
138
510
139
140
511
512
141
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
22nd September 2024 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
hosta
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
My "hummers" have flown south for the winter. The Hosta blooms look really pretty in that glass bowl.
September 23rd, 2024
Dorothy
ace
@olivetreeann
We have a couple left.
September 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
We have a couple left.