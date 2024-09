Golden Rod. Solidago

One of my favourite flowers. It means autumn to me.

Goldenrod is sometimes confused with ragweed and wrongly accused of bearing the wind-borne ragweed pollen that causes allergies and hay fever.

Some species produce abundant nectar when moisture is plentiful, or when the weather is warm. The nectar attracts bees. wasps, and butterflies while birds are fond of seeds. It is also deer resistant.