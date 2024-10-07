Sign up
Previous
Photo 528
Victoria and Albert Museum
My favourite museum in the world. It has such variety and most of it peaks my interest.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
3
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
703
photos
100
followers
148
following
144% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
2
Comments
3
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
7th October 2024 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
v&a
Michelle
Even though I live only 1 hour away from London I'm ashamed to say I've never been! Looks like a beautiful building!
October 7th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
@bigmxx
Michelle, you really must get down here! I visit every time I’m in town!
October 7th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful architect and building !
October 7th, 2024
Michelle, you really must get down here! I visit every time I’m in town!