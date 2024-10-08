Previous
I had the Most Fabulous Day by illinilass
Photo 529

I had the Most Fabulous Day

Meeting two of my 365 friends in person today.
Casablanca and Renée, we talked and laughed for hours! This is truly a beautiful community and I’m thrilled to have found it! Bless you all.
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
144% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh you gorgeous ladies, how I envy you! A fabulous capture with your wonderful and happy smiles! I wish we could organise an international meet up somewhere?
October 8th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super shot - such genuine smiles in this new found friendship !
October 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise