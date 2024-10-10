Sign up
Photo 532
Paid a visit to Liberty’s today.
This giant dress form was in the great hall! But none of their lovely materials were near by.
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
liberty’s
Pat Knowles
ace
Ooh Libertys, such a beautiful store! I love that place….the rugs etc on the top floor!
October 10th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Cool shot!
October 10th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Great pov and neat capture!
October 10th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Love the pov!
October 10th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Love this shot!
October 10th, 2024
