Previous
Photo 533
Big Ben
I was happy with this photo of Big Ben, taken on my 4 year old iPhone. I hadn’t realised it had colour decorations.
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
7
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th October 2024 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
big
,
ben
Monica
Cool shot
October 11th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely pov and capture, it did well
October 11th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful architecture.
October 11th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Wonderful
October 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
Great POV and capture!
October 11th, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely detailed shot, great pov. Fav 😊
October 11th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Super
October 11th, 2024
