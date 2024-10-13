Previous
After having our Sunday roast. by illinilass
Photo 535

After having our Sunday roast.

My cousin Graham, daughter Kirsten, Sue, me, Nathanial and Ron.
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Joan Robillard ace
Good group shot
October 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great looking group of folks!
October 13th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So relaxed after your Sunday roast ! A lovely shot !
October 13th, 2024  
