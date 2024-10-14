Sign up
Previous
Photo 536
Lakeside, Doncaster, Yorkshire
We had a nice walk around the lake today.
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
2
0
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
720
photos
101
followers
148
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
14th October 2024 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lakeside
,
doncaster
Mags
A beautiful capture of the fountain and scenery.
October 14th, 2024
Beverley
Gorgeous view… perfect weather too. Have loads of fun.
October 14th, 2024
