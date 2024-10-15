Previous
St. Andrew’s Church Epworth. by illinilass
St. Andrew’s Church Epworth.

Samuel Wesley, was Rector for 39 years. His sons John and Charles founded the Methodist church.
The oldest parts of the building date back to the 12th century.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome church architecture
Rob Z ace
How very interesting. The architecture seems to suit the Methodist Church - it is very fundamental.
Judith Johnson ace
Great shots and a lovely collage presentation
