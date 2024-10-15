Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 537
St. Andrew’s Church Epworth.
Samuel Wesley, was Rector for 39 years. His sons John and Charles founded the Methodist church.
The oldest parts of the building date back to the 12th century.
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
722
photos
102
followers
149
following
147% complete
View this month »
530
531
532
533
534
535
536
537
Latest from all albums
26
157
534
535
536
158
537
159
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
st.
,
andrew’s
,
epworth
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome church architecture
October 15th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
How very interesting. The architecture seems to suit the Methodist Church - it is very fundamental.
October 15th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Great shots and a lovely collage presentation
October 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close