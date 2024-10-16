Sign up
Photo 538
Photo 538
Wesley Memorial Methodist Church
In 1882 the Wesleyan Conference decreed a church be built in Epworth in memory of John and Charles Wesley.
Taken yesterday.
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
2
1
Views
7
7
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th October 2024 3:41pm
wesley
epworth
carol white
ace
Lovely architecture
October 16th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
What a beautiful design. I love the shape of the steps
October 16th, 2024
