Staying with friends near Hanbury Hall. by illinilass
Staying with friends near Hanbury Hall.

The centre part was built between 1350-1400, later two cottages were added on. The brick extension was add after my friends moved here.
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Those kind of dates always amaze me. I’m not sure a lot of homes I have lived in would make it 50 years.And the architecture stays beautiful. Nice capture of this interesting home.
October 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Lovely capture of this charming building
October 30th, 2024  
