Photo 551
Staying with friends near Hanbury Hall.
The centre part was built between 1350-1400, later two cottages were added on. The brick extension was add after my friends moved here.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
Dorothy
@illinilass
Tags
worcestershire
,
hanbury
Shutterbug
ace
Those kind of dates always amaze me. I’m not sure a lot of homes I have lived in would make it 50 years.And the architecture stays beautiful. Nice capture of this interesting home.
October 30th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Lovely capture of this charming building
October 30th, 2024
