Brooklands Museum

Brooklands Museum is the birthplace of British motorsport and aviation. This thriving 32-acre site is steeped in history and linked with world-famous achievements. Be inspired by stories of the people who strove to challenge, had courage to break the mould, and dared to defy expectations. Brooklands celebrates their genius and invention on the site ‘where it actually happened’.



From its creation in 1907, through two World Wars and for most of the Twentieth Century, Brooklands has been at the centre of breaking speed records, motor racing, advances in science and technology and where thousands of aircraft were built, tested and flown.

