Photo 566
Out of ALL that mail,
Only one keeper! A 🦃 card from my sister in law.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
779
photos
107
followers
151
following
Views
8
Comments: 1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
14th November 2024 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
card
,
thanksgiving
Agnes
ace
Nice shot
November 14th, 2024
