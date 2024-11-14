Previous
Out of ALL that mail, by illinilass
Out of ALL that mail,

Only one keeper! A 🦃 card from my sister in law.
14th November 2024

Dorothy

@illinilass
Agnes ace
Nice shot
November 14th, 2024  
