Previous
Photo 568
Harvested
It was so dull and grey the first two days we were home, I waited for some sunshine. It will be soybeans next spring.
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
7
7
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
782
photos
107
followers
151
following
Tags
corn
,
harvested
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely calm scene
November 15th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful tree… lovely scene.
Welcome home.
November 15th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely scene with the solitary tree.
November 15th, 2024
Babs
ace
Lovely shot. I love the tree
November 15th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful simplicity
November 15th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely layers of colour
November 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful green grass and lone tree!
November 16th, 2024
