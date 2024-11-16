Sign up
Photo 569
Out for a little drive this afternoon.
Double T State Fish and Wildlife Conservation Area.
We have lots of Canada geese year around.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Mags
ace
Beautiful country scenes and captures!
November 16th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a mass of birds. Lovely scenes on your drive.
November 16th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely rural scenes.
November 16th, 2024
