Previous
Photo 570
Our burning bush.
The only colour left in our yard besides green grass.
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
4
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
785
photos
108
followers
153
following
156% complete
563
564
565
566
567
568
569
570
565
566
567
180
568
569
181
570
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
17th November 2024 3:37pm
Tags
bush
,
burning
Babs
ace
What a beautiful colour.
November 17th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
November 17th, 2024
Liz Gooster
ace
And what a colour! What a vibrant sight in your garden.
November 17th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful shades of red and burgundy!
November 17th, 2024
