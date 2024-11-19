Previous
Not today’s photo by illinilass
Not today’s photo

Had lunch with some high school friends today and forgot to have a photo take! This was last year and we haven’t changed a bit!
Dorothy

Corinne C ace
Too bad you're not in it :-) Nice portrait though!
November 20th, 2024  
