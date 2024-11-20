Sign up
Previous
Photo 573
Receding clouds
I was sitting at the table having lunch, looked up and the clouds looked like they were layered almost like steps, at least to me!
Sunny morning then the clouds started rolling in, now at 3:30 PM it’s very cloudy.
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
5
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Tags
clouds
Mags
ace
A beautiful cloudscape!
November 20th, 2024
essiesue
Where are you in Illinois? I'm right beside you in Indiana and we will probably get the same weather this evening. Great photo of the stairstep cloud formation.
November 20th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
@essiesue
Canton, near Peoria. Where are you? May have flurries tomorrow.
November 20th, 2024
essiesue
@illinilass
We are in the southwest corner, close to Vincennes and just an hour from Evansville.
November 20th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
@essiesue
Google says we are 4 hours 12 minutes from Vincennes!
November 20th, 2024
