Previous
Photo 574
Cherry pie
Left in the oven a bit too long but it was still good.
Had flurries overnight but didn’t amount to much. The wind has gusted over 40 MPH in the past 24 hours, dying down now.
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
1
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
pie
,
cherry
Diana
ace
That looks delicious Dorothy, wish I could have had a slice!
November 22nd, 2024
