Previous
Cherry pie by illinilass
Photo 574

Cherry pie

Left in the oven a bit too long but it was still good.
Had flurries overnight but didn’t amount to much. The wind has gusted over 40 MPH in the past 24 hours, dying down now.
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
157% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
That looks delicious Dorothy, wish I could have had a slice!
November 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact