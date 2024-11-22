Previous
Brushstroke by illinilass
Photo 575

Brushstroke

I’ve been enjoying Renee’s art work, so I downloaded the Brushstroke app this evening and played with it. It’s not a Landseer but I’ve enjoyed “painting”.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
157% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh lovely!
November 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact