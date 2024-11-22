Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 575
Brushstroke
I’ve been enjoying Renee’s art work, so I downloaded the Brushstroke app this evening and played with it. It’s not a Landseer but I’ve enjoyed “painting”.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
793
photos
110
followers
153
following
157% complete
View this month »
568
569
570
571
572
573
574
575
Latest from all albums
571
572
182
573
183
574
575
184
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
22nd November 2024 7:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
richmond
,
stag
,
brushstroke
Mags
ace
Oh lovely!
November 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close