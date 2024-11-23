Previous
SUNSHINE by illinilass
Photo 576

SUNSHINE

It was a very grey and chilly day so I decided to find my own sunshine. Take in July 2023.
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
157% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
So beautifully uplifting… I love sunflowers
November 24th, 2024  
Mags ace
Makes me smile!
November 24th, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful close up.
November 24th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Definitely a sun unto itself. Pretty shot!
November 24th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
classic!
November 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact