Previous
Photo 576
SUNSHINE
It was a very grey and chilly day so I decided to find my own sunshine. Take in July 2023.
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
5
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
794
photos
110
followers
153
following
157% complete
569
570
571
572
573
574
575
576
572
182
573
183
574
575
576
184
Views
14
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
9th July 2023 1:59pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunshine
,
sunflower
Beverley
ace
So beautifully uplifting… I love sunflowers
November 24th, 2024
Mags
ace
Makes me smile!
November 24th, 2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful close up.
November 24th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Definitely a sun unto itself. Pretty shot!
November 24th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
classic!
November 24th, 2024
