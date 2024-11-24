Sign up
Previous
Photo 577
We got a new game!
Played with cousins in England and enjoyed so ordered one for us.
Will have to set it up online before playing! Wish us luck!
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
Beverley
ace
Enjoy…
November 24th, 2024
Mags
ace
Good luck! Looks like fun.
November 24th, 2024
Jo
ace
Looks interesting.
November 24th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks like fun, not one I’ve heard of.
November 24th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Sounds like a good one, I have not heard of it but love a board game!
November 24th, 2024
Diane Marie
Always looking for new games...but not online ones.
November 24th, 2024
