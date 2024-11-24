Previous
We got a new game! by illinilass
Photo 577

We got a new game!

Played with cousins in England and enjoyed so ordered one for us.
Will have to set it up online before playing! Wish us luck!
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Dorothy
Beverley ace
Enjoy…
November 24th, 2024  
Mags ace
Good luck! Looks like fun.
November 24th, 2024  
Jo ace
Looks interesting.
November 24th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Looks like fun, not one I’ve heard of.
November 24th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Sounds like a good one, I have not heard of it but love a board game!
November 24th, 2024  
Diane Marie
Always looking for new games...but not online ones.
November 24th, 2024  
