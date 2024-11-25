Sign up
Photo 578
Playing with
My mind and yours 🤩
25°F, -5C this morning, thankful to have a good furnace and garage so I don’t have to scrape frost off the windows of my car.
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
0
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
799
photos
110
followers
154
following
158% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
26th November 2024 7:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
frosty
,
askew
,
morn
