Previous
The Thanksgiving group. by illinilass
Photo 581

The Thanksgiving group.

28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
159% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Marj
This photo radiates warmth and love. Beautiful togetherness and gratitude.
November 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
November 29th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Great pic!
November 29th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely group photo Happy Thanksgiving !
November 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very nice looking group!
November 29th, 2024  
Babs ace
Lovely photo. Happy Thanksgiving.
November 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact