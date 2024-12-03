Previous
I was pleasantly surprised! by illinilass
Photo 586

I was pleasantly surprised!

To see a Marks and Spencer display at our Target store in Peoria.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a lovely display.
December 3rd, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Lots of gift ideas!
December 3rd, 2024  
Barb ace
If I had looked further down my feed I would have seen the answer to the question I put to you about where M&S was! LOL Target? Really?! Great display!
December 4th, 2024  
