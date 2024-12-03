Sign up
Previous
Photo 586
I was pleasantly surprised!
To see a Marks and Spencer display at our Target store in Peoria.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
3
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
3rd December 2024 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
and
,
christmas
,
target
,
marks
,
spencer
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a lovely display.
December 3rd, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Lots of gift ideas!
December 3rd, 2024
Barb
ace
If I had looked further down my feed I would have seen the answer to the question I put to you about where M&S was! LOL Target? Really?! Great display!
December 4th, 2024
