Previous
Cranberry Shortbread Biscuits/Cookies by illinilass
Photo 587

Cranberry Shortbread Biscuits/Cookies

Tried a new recipe today, they are pretty good with a cuppa tea. Don’t bake like I used too. The white are white chips and the cranberries are dried.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
160% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Oh, Dorothy, these look and sound so delicious! Recipe? :-)
December 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh wow! They look so scrumptious!
December 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact