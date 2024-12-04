Sign up
Previous
Photo 587
Cranberry Shortbread Biscuits/Cookies
Tried a new recipe today, they are pretty good with a cuppa tea. Don’t bake like I used too. The white are white chips and the cranberries are dried.
4th December 2024
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
4th December 2024 4:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cookies
,
biscuits
Barb
ace
Oh, Dorothy, these look and sound so delicious! Recipe? :-)
December 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh wow! They look so scrumptious!
December 5th, 2024
