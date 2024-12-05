Previous
Oh Christmas Tree by illinilass
Photo 588

Oh Christmas Tree

A girlfriend and I were shopping today and I saw this beautiful tree.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
161% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A beauty indeed
December 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very beautiful!
December 5th, 2024  
Barb ace
Very lovely!
December 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact