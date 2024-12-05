Sign up
Photo 588
Oh Christmas Tree
A girlfriend and I were shopping today and I saw this beautiful tree.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
818
photos
109
followers
152
following
Views
5
3
3
365
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
5th December 2024 1:58pm
tree
christmas
havana
Corinne C
A beauty indeed
December 5th, 2024
Mags
Very beautiful!
December 5th, 2024
Barb
Very lovely!
December 5th, 2024
