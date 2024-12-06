Previous
Got the trees and decorations

Down from the attic. Not sure how much further we will get today.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
@illinilass
Photo Details

Beverley ace
It’s a beautiful day… and what a fabulous view…
No hurry… plenty of time
December 6th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well at least you have made a start! More than I have done -- I keep saying "tomorrow "!!!
December 6th, 2024  
Mags ace
Nice! There won't be any decorations this year at my house. Maybe next year.
December 6th, 2024  
