Previous
Photo 589
Got the trees and decorations
Down from the attic. Not sure how much further we will get today.
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
3
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
819
photos
109
followers
152
following
161% complete
582
583
584
585
586
587
588
589
38
190
586
191
587
192
588
589
Views
11
Comments
3
365
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
6th December 2024 2:27pm
and
,
christmas
,
trees
,
decorations.
Beverley
ace
It’s a beautiful day… and what a fabulous view…
No hurry… plenty of time
December 6th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well at least you have made a start! More than I have done -- I keep saying "tomorrow "!!!
December 6th, 2024
Mags
ace
Nice! There won't be any decorations this year at my house. Maybe next year.
December 6th, 2024
No hurry… plenty of time