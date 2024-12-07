Sign up
Previous
Photo 590
From the book..
“On the first day of Christmas”
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
6
2
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
821
photos
109
followers
152
following
161% complete
View this month »
583
584
585
586
587
588
589
590
Latest from all albums
586
191
587
192
588
193
589
590
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
6th December 2024 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
of
,
days
,
12
Mags
ace
How beautiful!
December 7th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So cute. I like it.
December 7th, 2024
Barb
ace
Beautiful pop-up illustration!
December 7th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful
December 7th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
How lovely. Fav.
December 7th, 2024
Jo
ace
Love this. Looking forward to more
December 7th, 2024
