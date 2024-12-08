Sign up
Previous
Photo 591
Two Turtle Doves
On the second day of Christmas 🎶
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
12
2
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
823
photos
109
followers
152
following
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
12
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
6th December 2024 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
two
,
turtle
,
doves
Annie-Sue
ace
gosh - is it tricky to get them to fold flat again?
December 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful fold out!
December 8th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
That's lovely - and it's nice that the door is open for them too...
December 8th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Nice!
December 8th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Lovely
December 8th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
December 8th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Very pretty
December 8th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Soooo gorgeous…
December 8th, 2024
Michelle
Beautiful
December 8th, 2024
Babs
ace
I am loving this pop us book. What a lovely keepsake.
December 8th, 2024
Jo
ace
Beautiful. I’m looking forward to more!
December 8th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
A beautiful illustration of the second day of Christmas.
December 8th, 2024
