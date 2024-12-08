Previous
Two Turtle Doves by illinilass
Photo 591

Two Turtle Doves

On the second day of Christmas 🎶
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Annie-Sue ace
gosh - is it tricky to get them to fold flat again?
December 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful fold out!
December 8th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
That's lovely - and it's nice that the door is open for them too...
December 8th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Nice!
December 8th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Lovely
December 8th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
December 8th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Very pretty
December 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Soooo gorgeous…
December 8th, 2024  
Michelle
Beautiful
December 8th, 2024  
Babs ace
I am loving this pop us book. What a lovely keepsake.
December 8th, 2024  
Jo ace
Beautiful. I’m looking forward to more!
December 8th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
A beautiful illustration of the second day of Christmas.
December 8th, 2024  
