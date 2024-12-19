Previous
Handmade card by illinilass
Photo 602

Handmade card

From my girlfriend in Denmark! She is a multi talented woman with lots of patience! This is certainly a keeper.
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
164% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
It definitely is,
December 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely card, and such a craft talented friend . The card is certainly a keeper !
December 20th, 2024  
Barb ace
Amazing gift!
December 20th, 2024  
Lesley ace
How lovely this is
December 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 20th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wow this is impressive. Your friend is talented!
December 20th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
How lovely!
December 20th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
How nice you don't see homemade cards very often!
December 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact