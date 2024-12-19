Sign up
Previous
Photo 602
Handmade card
From my girlfriend in Denmark! She is a multi talented woman with lots of patience! This is certainly a keeper.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
8
2
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
851
photos
113
followers
157
following
164% complete
595
596
597
598
599
600
601
602
203
204
600
601
43
205
206
602
Views
18
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
19th December 2024 4:40pm
christmas
,
24
,
card
,
helle’s
Christine Sztukowski
ace
It definitely is,
December 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely card, and such a craft talented friend . The card is certainly a keeper !
December 20th, 2024
Barb
ace
Amazing gift!
December 20th, 2024
Lesley
ace
How lovely this is
December 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 20th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wow this is impressive. Your friend is talented!
December 20th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
How lovely!
December 20th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
How nice you don't see homemade cards very often!
December 20th, 2024
